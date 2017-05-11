Park Crossing player nominated for 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Park Crossing's Tank Jenkins, a 4-star offensive lineman, has been nominated to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Each year the selection committee nominates the nation's top 400 seniors to be considered for selection. The game features the best 100 players in a classic East vs. West match-up every January.

"It's a big opportunity," said Jenkins. "It's getting me ready for college. It gets me ready for how everything is going to go. Getting ready to play with a lot of players around the nation."

"I think it's an opportunity for him to prove he belongs at that level. The type of competition that will be at this ball game, for him to compete against, will be a great measuring stick for him," said Park Crossing's head coach, Smitty Grider.

Jenkins has had over 20 college offers, many of them SEC offers.

