Rep. Sewell talks healthcare, Russia at Montgomery town hall

Representative Terri Sewell is telling folks in Alabama to "stay woke" in the Trump era. Sewell's statewide series of town hall meetings came to a close Thursday evening in Montgomery.

As controversies unfold in Washington and tensions continue to rise, the Congress in Your Community event addressed key issues and what Sewell plans to do to make Alabamians voices heard on Capitol Hill.

Folks in attendance called it intel from the inside. From health care to Russia, even FBI Director James Comey's recent firing, no topic was off limits.

Alabama's lone Democrat in Congress says regardless of who's in the White House, she will fight for the people of the 7th Congressional District.

"Everyone that I've talked to is quite concerned about healthcare. I voted against the repeal and replace bill because it was a bad deal for Alabamians and a really bad deal for Americans,” said Rep. Sewell, D – Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.

While Sewell says the view from the hill is dysfunction, she implored the crowd in Montgomery to stay informed and work together.

"My mission is to make sure we get to the bottom of this Russia investigation and irrespective of my colleague’s unwillingness to work with us on this, I think it's important that the American people amplify their voices and demand that we work together in a non-partisan way,” said Sewell.

The House Intelligence Committee Member calls Comey’s firing “too coincidental” and believes there should be an independent prosecutor involved.

“The American people are all concerned about our national security, it should not be a partisan issue,” said Sewell.

Sewell’s motivation, gave those in the crowd renewed hope.

“Hearing from her is exciting, it’s really motivating,” said Al Bloom, a Montgomery resident concerned about healthcare.

Representative Mike Rogers also attended a veteran’s event in Alex City Thursday and Rep. Bradley Byrne was in Montgomery Wednesday.

