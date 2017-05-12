AL general fund budget passes, heads to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk

As time started to run out Thursday, House lawmakers voted to concur with the Senate's changes to the general fund, sending the budget to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's desk to be signed.

While the $1.84 billion dollar budget level funds most state agencies, it also includes some modest increases such as funding for 30 new state troopers.

However, the biggest part of the budget maybe the money not spent. The budget will hold over $93 million to help out with next years budget.

A major concern for lawmakers, like budget chairman Steve Clouse, R-House District 93, is that the $105 million of this year's money comes from BP settlement money and goes away. The funds held in reserve are meant to cushion the blow.

Clouse said the general fund will need hundreds of millions of dollars in order to help the state general fund not live year to year.

The budget can also be impacted by the CHIP's program. In recent years the federal government has covered 100 percent of the program but changes in Washington could cause the state to pony up funding as well.

Clouse says that might require lawmakers to come back together in a special session.

