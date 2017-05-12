ON TIA: General Fund budget heads to Gov. Ivey's desk; 28th annual Greek Food Festival continues today

GENERAL FUND: The state's general fund budget is on its way to the governor's desk, after passing through the legislature late last night. Reporter Michael Doudna was there last night and has the details coming up at 6:30 a.m.

GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL: The 28th annual Greek Food Festival and pastry sale. The cooking and eating is all taking place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Montgomery. Reporter Bethany Davis is there this morning. Coming up on Today in Alabama, Bethany will give us a taste of what to expect and get you up to speed on everything you need to know!

WEATHER: Eric has the latest details on today's forecast coming up on Today in Alabama.

It's about time! Rain inching closer to Alabama this morning. By afternoon, that rain gets here. pic.twitter.com/rwrMfGGBGW — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 12, 2017

GRAD RATES: Alabama's top educator says the state is close to figuring out the correct graduation rate. This comes after it was discovered 2016 that were released were wrong. The state is now going district by district to get the correct information. Hear what officials had to say coming up at 6:05 a.m

TRUMP: President Trump is explaining why he fired FBI Director James Comey, contradicting White House staff the new FBI director and other officials in the agency. Reporter Tracie Potts has more from Lester Holt's exclusive interview and reaction from capitol hill.

