House approves redistricting bill after 2 days of debate

Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.
China and US reach agreement on beef, poultry and liquefied natural gas.
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama's highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.
Alabama voters might go to the polls on putting the Ten Commandments on display in school and public buildings.
House Democrats have continued to stall a vote on a proposal to redraw legislative districts that they say diminish the power of black voters.
The Alabama House of Representatives approved new legislative districts, but only after Democrats were able to delay a vote by having the bill read aloud for 16 hours.
As time started to run out Thursday, House lawmakers voted to concur with the Senate's changes to the general fund, sending the budget to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's desk to be signed.
