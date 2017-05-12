House approves redistricting bill after 2 days of debate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives approved new legislative districts, but only after Democrats were able to delay a vote by having the bill read aloud for 16 hours.

Representatives approved the districts Thursday on a 70-30 vote that fell along party lines.

Federal judges in January ordered the GOP-controlled Legislature to redraw lines before 2018 after ruling some districts were gerrymandered by race.

Democrats say the plan is intended to entrench GOP dominance by packing minority voters into certain districts and unnecessarily splitting counties.

Democrats delayed a vote by having the 539-page bill read aloud. The process took 16 hours.

Republicans say the plan corrects problems identified by the judges and predict the map will be approved by the court.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

