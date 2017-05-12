Eric: Rain returns Friday

A dry start to our Friday morning will give way to a window of opportunity for some much-needed rain later today. Showers and storms are expected to impact the area from the afternoon into the night, lingering for some into the start of our weekend. Not to worry. Mother's Day is looking just fine...

TODAY: We're noting slightly higher humidity this morning in advance of our next cold front currently west of Mississippi. A band of rain and storms stretches roughly along the Mississippi river with the leading edge of showers as far east as Tuscaloosa. It will take until the second half of the day for storms to get going here.

Maximized by the heating of the afternoon, a few of those storms could become strong across the area. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible, but the overall severe weather threat is very low. We'll monitor radar trends for the outside shot at a few Warnings, but I'm not overly concerned with this one. It won't rain steadily all day, rather scattered downpours will be the name of the game all the way into the night.

THIS WEEKEND: Moisture will be slow to clear the area Saturday. As a result, isolated showers will still be a factor tomorrow. Lots of folks will stay dry, but a 30% rain chance will be left in place (even into the afternoon) to account for what's left over. Still think there will be some sunshine in between showers, though.

Drier air finally winds out Saturday evening, giving way to pure sunshine for Mother's Day Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A ridge builds again into next week, offering an entire week of daily highs at or better than 90 degrees.

Today appears to be our best shot at rain in an otherwise dry next 7 days ahead. Not the best news given the drought issues we have.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.