Montgomery's Greek Food Festival celebrates 28 years

The Greek Orthodox Church in Montgomery is hosting its 28th annual Greek Food Festival and pastry sale Friday. The church will be serving up platters from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“People come out and want to have the good Greek food, and they really want to get here early so they can get this stuff before it’s all gone,” said Stefania Cumuze, a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.

The church expects a big crowd, so members have created a step-by-step system to make sure the line moves smoothly.

“You have to tickets first,” explained Callie Corley, another member. “So when you walk in, you’ll come to the front of the hall. We have a ‘buy tickets here’ sign.”

That’s where you’ll decide which platter you want. “We have Athenian chicken, we have roast lamb, we have pistachio which is Greek Lasagna, and we have a vegetarian option,” said Corley.

There is a drive through, or you can sit down and eat under a tent outside the church. Church Tours are also available, and the Greek Gift Shop will be open.

“We take cash, checks and credits cards,” Corley said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.