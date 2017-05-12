ALDOT begins work on Eastern Boulevard Monday, delays anticipated

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on the Eastern Boulevard on Monday, according to ALDOT officials.

ALDOT says the project will consist of planning, resurfacing and bridge rail retrofit from Troy Highway to I-85. During construction, there will be lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

ALDOT officials urge motorists to use caution when traveling through construction zones, expect delays and plan accordingly.

ALDOT was awarded the project to Asphalt Contractors Inc. out of Montgomery at a cost of $3,812,748.50 with 105 working days. The project is expected to be complete late fall of 2017.

