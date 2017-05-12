Heart Gallery Alabama: Tyler

There are hundreds of children across Alabama who are in the foster care system. We bring you the stories of these children each week. It's our goal, along with Heart Gallery Alabama, to help find these children forever homes.

One of these children is Tyler. He is an outgoing child who loves to play outside. Tyler enjoys playing basketball and animals. To learn more about Tyler visit Heart Gallery Alabama.

