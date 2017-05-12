Lanier's Alfred Thomas receives 2018 All-American Bowl nomination

Sidney Lanier’s Alfred Thomas has received a nomination for the 2018 All-American Bowl Nomination by the U.S. Army Recruiting Center of Alabama.

Thomas, a senior defensive end for the Poets, received the award during a ceremony Friday morning. After being presented the nomination, Thomas thanked his parents and coaches for helping him get to this place.

Each year the selection committee nominates the nation's top 400 seniors to be considered for selection. The game features the best 100 players in a classic East vs. West match-up every January.

The game is set to take place on January 6, 2018, at noon. It will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC and across the world to soldiers deployed overseas in the U.S. Army.

