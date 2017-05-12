AL Gov. Ivey appoints Vernon Barnett as Revenue Commissioner

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Vernon Barnett as the new commissioner of revenue, the governor’s office announced Friday.

According to Ivey, the appointment was a part of her quest to steady the ship of state. Barnett will join the Department of Environmental Management, where he has served as executive council since 2011.

“The Alabama Department of Revenue is vital to state government. The Department ensures that citizens are treated fairly and that all tax dollars are accounted for. Citizens must have confidence in their government, and that starts with the Commissioner of Revenue,” Ivey said. “This is the people’s business, and being transparent is my goal. I have appointed Vernon Barnett as Commissioner of Revenue because he shares my commitment to integrity and honesty in government. I am confident that Vernon has the necessary skills and experience to lead the Department of Revenue.”

During his time at ADEM, Barnett served as senior advisor to the director. Barnett has also managed ADEM’s relationship with the legislature, the governor’s office says.

Prior to joining ADEM, Barton served as the Chief Deputy Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections from 2006 to 2011. He previously served as Deputy Solicitor General and Assistant Division Chief in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

“I have enjoyed working at ADEM for the past six years, and I’m looking forward to the next phase of my career as I lead the Department of Revenue. I am thankful to Governor Ivey for the trust she has placed in me; I look forward to working with her to restore the confidence of the people in state government,” Barnett commented. “I am also excited to join with the dedicated employees in the Revenue Department as we seek to properly collect and account for the monies entrusted to us by the people of Alabama,”

Barnett will officially begin his duties as Commissioner of Revenue on May 22. He replaces Julie Magee whose resignation was accepted on May 5.

