New ALEA director talks plan to increase number of state troopers

Hal Taylor, the new secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, spent some time this week talking about a wide range of issues from a state trooper shortage to department morale. It was Taylor's first in-depth interview with WSFA 12 News since taking over ALEA under new Gov. Kay Ivey.

For years Alabama has seen few troopers on the road, primarily because there's been a shortage. Today, 250 or so troopers are assigned to highway patrol in a state with a population of more than 4 million. Taylor says that is about to change.

State lawmakers allocated $3.3 million to hire 30 new troopers, a number that is likely to expand soon.

"ADECA has also given up additional funding to hire a few more troopers as well," Taylor said. "Hopefully around 20...maybe that would be 50. We've also identified some monies for marine patrol and, hopefully, we'll get 30 marine patrol," the secretary stated.

"We want the best," said 12-year veteran Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton who has seen firsthand the stress of being understaffed and tired.

"You're going wreck to wreck and you're going to multiple counties by yourself," Thornton said.

With this kind of infusion of cash and more troopers, Taylor is convinced morale is improving. Taylor took charge after his predecessor, Stan Staber, retired once Ivey took over a few weeks ago.

"We're working hard and moving forward," Taylor said.

A recent study suggested Alabama needs more than 1,000 troopers to bring the state up to speed. The additional 30 troopers, and possibly more, are nowhere near that number, but the secretary believes it's a right direction.

"We'll take what we can get," he said.

ALEA says it takes awhile to get all the paperwork in order to hire the additional troopers, who won't begin the Trooper Academy classes until next year. The agency is also looking to add more female troopers to its staff, as well.?

