New ALEA director talks plan to increase troopers, despite shortage

Following his appointment as the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, veteran law enforcement officer Hal Taylor spoke to reporters about his plan for the department.

Taylor talked a length about his plans to increase troopers across the state despite the massive shortage. He also mentioned his feelings for how he has helped boost morale among rank and file troopers.'

ALEA took a hit after Taylor’s predecessor became embroiled in former Gov. Robert Bentley’s scandal which included campaign ethic violations and an affair with one-time aide Rebekah Mason.

Bentley, who later resigned, paved the way for Gov. Kay Ivey to take over.

