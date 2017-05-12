Bloodhound tracking dogs bred in Wetumpka

According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A missing child, a criminal on the run, sometimes officers need some extra help to solve the case.More >>
A missing child, a criminal on the run, sometimes officers need some extra help to solve the case.More >>
Following his appointment as the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, veteran law enforcement officer Hal Taylor spoke to reporters about his plan for the department.More >>
Following his appointment as the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, veteran law enforcement officer Hal Taylor spoke to reporters about his plan for the department.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Vernon Barnett as the new commissioner of revenue, the governor’s office announced Friday.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Vernon Barnett as the new commissioner of revenue, the governor’s office announced Friday.More >>
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
The case against a former evidence technician at the Selma Police Department is expanding after officials say they’ve learned that she stole hundreds more weapons than initially thought and that her husband was also involved in the scheme.More >>
The case against a former evidence technician at the Selma Police Department is expanding after officials say they’ve learned that she stole hundreds more weapons than initially thought and that her husband was also involved in the scheme.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on the Eastern Boulevard on Monday, according to ALDOT officials.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on the Eastern Boulevard on Monday, according to ALDOT officials.More >>
Hepatitis C is most commonly found in older adults but now there's evidence the virus is affecting a much younger generation.More >>
Hepatitis C is most commonly found in older adults but now there's evidence the virus is affecting a much younger generation.More >>