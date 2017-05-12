Eleventh arrest in WSFA 12 News CrimeStoppers Action Line

Another day, another arrest following Monday's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line. As of Friday, a total of 11 featured suspects have been taken into custody, authorities confirm.
While the action line was only up for two and a half hours, that was just enough time to arrest two wanted suspects during the newscasts. But along with those two arrests, plenty of tips came in that law enforcement officials said would lead to more suspects. They were right.
Callers Monday night helped police arrest Stephen Page on several drug charges and Jamey Pearce for burglary and theft of property charges.
Tuesday, investigators confirmed tips led to seven more arrests including:
Richard Peacock and Maurice Conway were arrested on charges they violated the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, or SORNA.
Jerome Mitchell was taken into custody for robbery and sexual assault.
Tamakia Lewis surrendered to authorities on a domestic violence and assault charges after seeing herself on the Action Line.
Adam Tullier was arrested on multiple drug charges.
Erica Hampton was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance.
Richard Porter was arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
On Thursday it was Derek Lane Burnett who found himself behind bars for theft.
On Friday Zachary Benson was arrested on a charge of domestic violence strangulation.
“A lot of tipsters that called have just been holding on to the information,” said Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crimestoppers. “Or they just found out about something and wanted to tell their story again, or give us the new information they had.”
If you recognize someone and know their location, take note of their assigned case number and call 334-215-STOP.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is a non-profit agency that needs and appreciates monetary donations from the community. Make a fast, safe, and secure tax- deductible donation by pressing the Donate Button on its Facebook page or at www.215STOP.com.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
