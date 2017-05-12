Twelfth arrest in WSFA 12 News CrimeStoppers Action Line

Another day, another arrest following last week's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line. As of Tuesdya, a dozen featured suspects have been taken into custody, authorities confirm.

They include:

Callers during the on-air segment helped police arrest Stephen Page on several drug charges and Jamey Pearce for burglary and theft of property charges.

The next day, investigators confirmed tips led to seven more arrests including:

Richard Peacock and Maurice Conway were arrested on charges they violated the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, or SORNA.

Jerome Mitchell was taken into custody for robbery and sexual assault.

Tamakia Lewis surrendered to authorities on a domestic violence and assault charges after seeing herself on the Action Line.

Adam Tullier was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Erica Hampton was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance.

Richard Porter was arrested on a first-degree rape charge.

On Thursday it was Derek Lane Burnett who found himself behind bars for theft.

On Friday Zachary Benson was arrested on a charge of domestic violence strangulation.

With a new week came news of another arrest.

On Tuesday, CrimeStoppers confirmed Cedric White was captured after an Action Line viewer recognized him at a store in Prattville. White is charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

“A lot of tipsters that called have just been holding on to the information,” said Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crimestoppers. “Or they just found out about something and wanted to tell their story again, or give us the new information they had.”

If you recognize someone and know their location, take note of their assigned case number and call 334-215-STOP.

