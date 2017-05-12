UPDATE: Arrests from WSFA 12 News CrimeStoppers Action Line grow to 9

On Monday, WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers teamed up to bring you information on multiple wanted suspects across the River Region. While the action line was only up for two and a half hours, that was just enough time to arrest two wanted suspects during our newscasts.

Along with those two arrests, plenty of tips came in that law enforcement officials say should lead to putting more suspects behind bars.

Callers Monday night helped police arrest Stephen Page on several drug charges and Jamey Pearce for burglary and theft of property charges.

So far Tuesday, investigators have confirmed tips have led to seven more arrests, bringing the total to nine. The newest arrests include:

Richard Peacock and Maurice Conway were arrested on charges they violated the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, or SORNA.

Jerome Mitchell was taken into custody for robbery and sexual assault.

Tamakia Lewis surrendered to authorities on a domestic violence and assault charges after seeing herself on the Action Line.

Adam Tullier was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Erica Hampton was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance.

Richard Porter was arrested on a first-degree rape charge.

“A lot of tipsters that called have just been holding on to the information,” said Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crimestoppers. “Or they just found out about something and wanted to tell their story again, or give us the new information they had.”

If you recognize someone and know their location, take note of their assigned case number and call 334-215-STOP.

