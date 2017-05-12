WSFA 12 News CrimeStoppers Action Line leads to arrests

On Monday, WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers teamed up to bring you information on multiple wanted suspects across the River Region.

While the action line was only up for two and a half hours, that was just enough time to arrests two wanted suspects. Along with those two arrests, we received plenty of information that law enforcement officials say should lead to more suspects behind bars.

As for the two suspects, callers helped police arrest Stephen Page on several drug charges and Jamey Pearce was arrested for burglary and theft of property charges. Both callers earned cash rewards for their help.

“A lot of tipsters that called have just been holding on to the information,” said Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crimestoppers. “Or they just found out about something and wanted to tell their story again, or give us the new information they had.”

If you recognize someone and know their location, take note of their assigned case number and call 334-215-STOP.

