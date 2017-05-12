Juvenile shot, killed in Selma late Thursday night

The Selma Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a juvenile that happened Thursday night, Police Chief Spencer Collier has confirmed.

Details are limited, but Collier could confirm the victim was killed in a shooting at Selma Square Apartments, located on Woodrow Avenue.

Collier said multiple people, all juveniles, are being interviewed as possible suspects in the case.

"At this time, we believe it was narcotics related," the chief said.

The victim's name and exact age have not been released.

