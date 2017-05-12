Air University president gives commencement address at Troy

More than 950 students representing 29 U.S. states and 13 nations graduated from Troy University Friday morning, and Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, commander and president of Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, was the keynote speaker.

Gen. Kwast encouraged the graduates to discover their passions and hone their gifts in order to serve others.

"Troy University is a special place because it is reaching out to the entire world to help educate civilizations, to learn how to work out their differences peacefully today, as a graduation for a generation of humans that are going to come together and use new technology and new ways of finding common ground," said Kwast.

Kwast noted that while there will always be conflict in the world, the graduating class has the opportunity to bring about positive change.

"Use your gifts to uplift others within your communities," he said. "Don't shove your opinions and beliefs down others’ throats, but rather take time to listen to their beliefs. When you take time to listen, you will learn. When you learn, you are able to help. When you help, you are able to lead and then you can change the world."

Kwast, in addition to being the president of the Air University, is responsible for officer commissioning through the Officer Training School and the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.