Big items remain before final session week

Alabama lawmakers want to wrap up the 2017 legislative session by next Thursday or Friday, according to Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh. Major pieces of legislation which still await their fate include the education budget, the reapportionment bills, the prison bill, the autism insurance bill, the daycare oversight bill, and the permitless carry bill.

According to Marsh, the plan in the Senate is to try and pass the education budget on Tuesday, followed by tackling the autism insurance bill on Wednesday and other pieces of legislation throughout the week.

House speaker Mac McCutcheon says the House will have a substitute prison plan introduced on Tuesday and legislators will try and push it through both chambers before the end of the week.

Many of these pieces of legislation need to avoid speedbumps if they're going to be passed. Last week in the House, a reapportionment bill was read at length for 16 hours as the Legislative Black Caucus protested the new voting lines, claiming they were racially gerrymandered.

All these bills are still alive but lawmakers cannot afford setbacks with so many bills, and so little time, remaining.

Legislators can have 30 legislative days during the regular session. They have four days left to use. However, all legislative business must conclude by Tuesday, May 23.

