Fun-filled weekend ahead, begins Friday evening

Beginning Friday, experience the diverse and varied heritage of the South at the Southern Writers' Project Festival of New Plays, presented by the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. During the annual three-day weekend event, modern day storytellers have the chance to tell their stories through actors, directors and in front of an audience. The event runs through Sunday, and the weekend package includes readings of four plays, mingling with actors and meals for $144, per person. For more information, visit www.southernwritersproject.net.

Also starting Friday, at 6:45 p.m., is the 31st Annual Prattville CityFest, presented by Baptist Health, in Historic Downtown Prattville. The festival, which will run until 11 p.m. Friday night and run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, will feature live music, food vendors, tastes from downtown restaurants, arts and crafts and more. Admittance is free Friday, but for Saturday events tickets are $2 per person, with children under five entering for free. You can learn more at www.prattvillecityfest.com.

Enjoy two fun-filled nights of music on the Riverfront at the River Jam Music Festival on Friday and Saturday presented by Wind Creek Montgomery and the Alabama Roots Music Society. Live music will be performed at the Union Station Train Shed at 6 p.m. Friday and at the Riverfront Amphitheater at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free both nights.

The Shoppes at EastChase will welcome the 13th Annual Farmers Market on Saturday, with a grand opening event scheduled from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Several popular farms are set to appear with locally grown products. The event will feature vendors, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. The EastChase Farmers Market will be open every Saturday until October 28, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Do you enjoy pancakes? First United Methodist Church in Montgomery is hosting its 26th Annual Pancake Run for Missions Saturday in Cloverdale Park. The 5K run will begin at 8 a.m., a 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m., and the Tot Trot will begin at 9:15 a.m. Runners can register at www.fumcmontgomery.org/runformissions. Non-racers can enjoy the pancake breakfast served after the races for a $5 donation.

