New Enterprise mayor reflects on first week in office

Mayor William Cooper says that while he's made history as Enterprise's first African-American mayor, he doesn't want that to be his legacy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After 28 years as a member of the Enterprise City Council, William Cooper now finds himself sitting in the mayor's office.

"The first thing I thought about was, 'Oh Lord, what have I gotten myself into?' Cooper explained.

He assumed the role of mayor after Kenneth Boswell resigned to become the new director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA.

"Mayor Boswell really gave me a good briefing," Cooper explained. "He went over everything like a fine-toothed comb."

Cooper is the first African-American mayor in the city's history but he says he doesn't want that to be his legacy.

"The main thing is being able to represent the people that look at me, not as a black male, but to look at me as a male," said Cooper. "As a person that will try to do the best they can."

The mayor has some big shoes to fill after Boswell's resignation, but he has some big plans for the City of Progress.

"We are going to try to continue to move the city forward," Cooper stated. "We are going to try to work with Fort Rucker because that is a vital part to our economy. We have good workers, good department heads, and we are going to try to work with all those people and try to continue the work that Mayor Boswell has started."

Cooper said he has received positive feedback from people throughout the community. He said he's had several phone calls and visits over the last week lending their support as he begins this new journey.

