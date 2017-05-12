Prattville to host annual Kids to Park Day events

The City of Prattville will host its 6th Annual Mayor's Bike Ride and 8th Annual Touch a Truck events. Both will take place Saturday, May 20 as part of Kids to Park Day.

The Mayor's Bike Ride starts at 9:45 a.m. All riders must have a helmet. You can register and find more details here.

Touch a Truck will feature police cars, fire trucks, dump trucks, race cars and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

