Prattville to host annual Kids to Park Day events

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

The City of Prattville will host its 6th Annual Mayor's Bike Ride and 8th Annual Touch a Truck events. Both will take place Saturday, May 20 as part of Kids to Park Day.

The Mayor's Bike Ride starts at 9:45 a.m. All riders must have a helmet. You can register and find more details here.

Touch a Truck will feature police cars, fire trucks, dump trucks, race cars and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. 

