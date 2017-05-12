Alabama State Board postpones food contract vote at regular meeting

The Alabama State University Board of Trustees met Friday for their regularly scheduled meeting on campus where they extended praise for the end of the damaging FSS report and Alabama attorney general's criminal investigation.

Interim President Dr. Jeffrey Wilson gave a report stating 82 percent of the freshman class will be retained for the fall semester, which was seen as good news by the board. Wilson also explained the university obtained $4.2 million in grants, which creates a stable source of income for the next two fiscal years.

Warren Averett was on hand to present the results from the latest fiscal audit of the university. The presenter was cut short due to time constraints but summarized a ‘few findings’ were reported, but overall, the cuts to reduce spending have proven positive for the university.

Other issues presented by Wilson included negative responses to the lack of maintenance in dormitories and across campus. University officials are still rebuilding a maintenance team following the exit of former President Gwendolyn Boyd and her decision to decrease maintenance as a cost-savings measure. The lack of maintenance is also posing an issue to open the university to 100 additional beds for students.

Board members also weighed in on a new food services contract and voted to have more detailed financials on each company that provided bids through the RFP process. They will meet again on May 22 to vote on the contract.

The current food services contract ends on May 31, 2017.

Board President Alfreda Green encouraged a vote as soon as possible, stating the current food services contract, which is set to expire, initially required a transition period, leaving students on campus without access food for two weeks.

The Faculty Senate president presented a report to the board, pleading for more full-time professors. This fall, general chemistry classes are already full and they simply don’t have enough professors to meet the students’ demand for classes.

SGA President Shane Parks furthered the cries for greater maintenance services on campus, stating it was one of the chief issues facing the student body. Parks said students were living in filthy conditions, and asked for immediate action.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.