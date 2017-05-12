Wiregrass 2-1-1, SEACH collect donations for homeless stand down

Organizers of the annual spring stand down/connect event, hosted by the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless are collecting donations for the homeless in the Wiregrass.

The event is a week away, and they need your help.

They've collected some items in a week's time, but they need a lot more donations for the stand down.

Organizers are seeking a variety of items including clothing for men, women and children, hygiene items, bedding, tents, air mattresses, cots, non perishable food, flashlights, batteries, camp chairs, bug spray, backpacks, bikes, purses, belts and anything else you think would meet the needs of the homeless. In January, approximately 400 homeless people were identified in the Wiregrass.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 Director, David Duke, said a lot of people want to help, but they don't necessarily know what to do or how they can help.

"This is a wonderful way that you can help in the community by just going through your closet or looking at the list of supplies we need, as you go to the grocery store, as you go to Walmart or where ever it might be to pick up a few extra supplies," Duke said.

This year, organizers have decided to take the supplies to homeless areas, instead of them coming to pick them up as it's been done in the past.

"They have loving people that reach out if you're in need so I truly thank God for that. There are people like me out here that need help. Not a hand out but help right now," said Kelvin Smith.

The stand down is May 20. They're in desperate need of volunteers also. They're asking anyone who would like to help out to show up at Wiregrass 2-1-1. They'll be getting items ready to go out from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and delivering from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Items can be d ropped off at the Covan trailer parked in the parking lot behind Wiregrass 2-1-1, located at 545 W. Main Street in Dothan. Drop offs can be made Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., until May 19. Drop offs can be made on May 20 before 10 a.m. also.

