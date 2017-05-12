Man shot, killed in Montgomery Friday afternoon - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD says the man sustained the fatal gunshot wound while in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made and the victim has not been identified. 

