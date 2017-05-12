Troy University hikes tuition rates for 2017-18

The price of a college education is going up for Troy University students. Friday, the university's board of trustees approved an increase that will affect both undergraduates and graduate students starting with the 2017-18 school year.

Undergrads can expect to pay another $15 per credit hour, bringing it to around $316, while grad students will see rates go up $20 per credit hour to approximately $417.

There will also be an increase of $3 for the University's General Fee, which will stand at $42 per credit hour going forward.

Troy University Director of Communications Andy Ellis said the decision to increase tuition rates is never taken lightly but added Troy only receives 21 percent of its funding from state appropriations, one of the lowest for full-time equivalent students in the state.

