Josh: Intervals of rain likely Friday night

SOGGY SOUTH, DRY ELSEWHERE: So far, the majority of the rain has remained south of Montgomery, over the southern third of Alabama. In this southern section of the state, we've had some intense storms, some of which have prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to be issued for wind/hail.

As the night progresses, more rain and rumbles will form and move through central Alabama. It won't rain on everyone, and it won't rain all night. But, most of us will see at least a few intervals of rain overnight.

SATURDAY SHOWERS? We'll dodge a few raindrops in spots tomorrow, as well. Again, the coverage of rain will be limited (20-30%), with the greatest coverage of rain in areas along and east of I-65.

The afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND: Mother's Day looks fantastic; we expect sunshine and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Sunny, dry and hot weather dominates the forecast next week. Highs will head for the low to mid 90s Monday through at least Friday, with lows in the 60s. The risk of rain stays rather low next week, too.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist