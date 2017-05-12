Opelika ReStore employees go above, beyond to return student's laptop

The folks at ReStore in Opelika go above and beyond. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for unintended items to find themselves in boxes and bags of goods meant for charity. This was the case for an Auburn University student. But thanks to good Samaritans at one local donation center, all has not been lost.

Drew Riley holds his position as the manager at the ReStore in Opelika with great pride. He views his job as one way he is able to be part of giving back to those in need.

"All the funds raised here from the sale of these donated items help support the Habitat for Humanity throughout the states," Riley explained. "So what we do here helps them build homes."

Every month more than 100 donations are received at the Opelika location, but this week they got one that prompted concern.

"We get rugs, mini-fridges, and appliances," Riley said. "We get some pretty nice donations, but this one drew our attention."

While sorting through donations from Auburn University students, a volunteer found an Apple MacBook.

"So we opened it up and it still had 40 percent battery life," Riley recalled. "We felt looking into it was unquestionably the right thing to do."

Luckily for the laptop's owner, AU freshman Agnes Armstrong, she had left her Facebook profile logged in and they were able to contact her.

"My parents would have had to dish out a lot of money if I had to get another," Armstrong said. "I definitely needed it to survive as a college student."

For her all of this has been a reminder there are still those out there who have generous hearts.

"The fact he would try to figure out it was my computer was incredible. He went above and beyond," Armstrong said. "This is faith and humanity restored."

She'll be reunited with her laptop over the weekend.

