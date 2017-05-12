8 inducted into 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class

Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The Alabama Hall of Fame is inducting eight remarkable athletes and administrators into the 2017 Class.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
Sidney Lanier’s Alfred Thomas has received a nomination for the 2018 All-American Bowl Nomination by the U.S. Army Recruiting Center of Alabama.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
Alabama softball opened play at the 2017 SEC Tournament with a 4-1 win over Arkansas Wednesday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.More >>
A date and kickoff time have been set for the 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl which will once again be broadcast on ESPN.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
The AISA 2A State Title game featured Macon East and Clarke Prep in doubleheader fashion Tuesday. Macon East took the first game 8-4 and it was win or force a third game later in the afternoon.More >>
It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the newMore >>
For the second time in the three years, the Macon East baseball team is playing for a 2A State Title.More >>
