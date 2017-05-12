8 inducted into 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class

The Alabama Hall of Fame is inducting eight remarkable athletes and administrators into the 2017 Class.

Among those eight men is a pair of former Auburn standouts, Takeo Spikes and Carnell Cadillac Williams.

"I can remember months ago getting the call. It caught me totally off guard because it wasn't expected and wasn't even a goal of mine. To be honored like this and to have people think of you this way is definitely a blessing and I'm truly honored," said Williams, former All-SEC running back.

Two-time Pro Bowl Selection Takeo Spikes said, "I couldn't articulate it at a young age, but I played this game for legacy pieces and when I look at this honor, this is the biggest honor of them all. It is because my kids, when I'm gone in heaven looking down on them they'll be able to come in here and really indulge."

Here is the full list of the 2017 class:

Lee Defore - Basketball

Ken Donahue - Football

Jim Goostree - Administrator

Jeff Herrod - Football

Todd Jones - Baseball

Takeo Spikes - Football

Kevin Turner - Football

Carnell Williams - Football

The 49th induction banquet will be held Saturday at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel.

