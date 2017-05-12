61 pets adopted from Montgomery Humane shelter - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

61 pets adopted from Montgomery Humane shelter

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

As of Friday evening, the Montgomery Humane Society is up to 61 adoptions.

WSFA 12 News reported on Wednesday that the shelter had taken in more than 100 animals in three days. Since then, people across our area have gone out to pick up new pets to add to their homes.

Way to go! 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly