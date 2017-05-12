Montgomery Academy wins 1A-3A soccer state championship over Westbrook Christian, 4-0

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AHSAA) – Senior midfielder Elizabeth Robertson scored two goals as Montgomery Academy beat Westbrook Christian 2-0 to claim the 2017 Class 1A/3A Girls’ state soccer championship Friday night at John Hunt Park.

Tara Katz, who had three goals in the semifinals and one in the finals, was selected Class 1A/3A state tourney MVP for the Eagles (15-3-5) of Coach Stuart Bonner.

Montgomery Academy got its first goal at 24:13 mark when Austyn Barnes fired a shot into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Montgomery Academy would get three more goals to put the game away. Katz scored at the 38:10 mark, and Robertson score twice at 44:52 and 70:55.

Montgomery Academy out-shot Westbrook Christian (19-7), coached by Joel Hawbaker, 17-2 kept the ball at Westbrook’s end most of the night. Warriors goalkeeper Mattie Loyd stopped 10 shots on goal while Montgomery Academy keeper Dora Eskridge recorded two saves.

The state championship was the sixth overall for Montgomery Academy and the fifth since 2012. Other state titles came in 2001, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

(Courtesy: AHSAA)