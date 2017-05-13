Madison County inmate escapes from Decatur Work Release Center

An inmate in Madison County has escaped, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

David Earl Cambron, 38, was revealed to be unaccounted for Friday night at about 8:57 p.m. after a master roster count was taken. Cambron has since been placed on escape.

Cambron was incarcerated at the Decatur Work Release Center on a manufacturing of a controlled substance offense.

Cambron was last seen wearing white clothing. If you see him, contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.

