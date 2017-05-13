Fundraiser held for injured MPD Officer Carlos Taylor

It's been three months since MPD Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured while on duty. On Feb. 17, Taylor was responding to another officer's call for assistance when his unmarked car collided with another one.

Dozens of people came out to Harley-Davidson Montgomery on Saturday for a fundraiser to show they back the blue, Officer Taylor and his family.

"Wow. I don't even know where to begin. I appreciate everything everybody has done," said Angela Taylor, Officer Taylor's mother. "They have really shown love and they have really kept their word that they were going to be there for me."

Officer Taylor's family says his condition has improved, but he's not out of the woods yet.

"Current status is he's progressing, keep praying," said Mahogany Taylor, Officer Taylor's sister.

"Yes he is," added Angela Taylor. "He's really holding his own. He's a strong young man. Very strong. He's a fighter."

Jeff Persinger, Elder of the Montgomery Chapter of the Messengers of the cross Motorcycle Ministry, organized the event.

"Jeff just contacted me on Facebook one day. I had no idea who he was. He just was like 'I want to do something. This is what I want to do,'" said Mahogany Taylor.

Persinger says public servants already have a tough job as it is. He couldn't sit by while Officer Taylor's family was going through a difficult time.

"What happened to Officer Taylor could happen to any of us. And when something like this happens, it really puts life in perspective that the way you think your life is going in the blink of an eye, it can change," Persinger said. "It's heartbreaking when you see a family have to go through something like that so you want to come together and just give them a little hug, just tell them you love them and you're praying for them and it really lifts their spirits. When you see the smiles on their face, that's what it's all about."

Officer Taylor's family say they feel and appreciate the love from the entire Montgomery community.

"MPD has become my second family. I appreciate it. Every last one of them," said Angela Taylor. "Thank you everyone for your prayers and everything you have done since the day of the accident. Please continue to pray."

