Woman shot, killed in Level Plains Friday night

The Dale County Sheriff's Office has opened a murder investigation after a woman was shot and killed Friday night.

At around 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of County Road 24 in Level Plains in reference to a call of shots fired in the area. The call was upgraded to advise that a person had been shot and was in critical condition while the deputies were en route.

When the deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body inside the residence. She was taken to Flowers Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The victim has been identified as Lisa Griffin, 55, of Enterprise. Investigators are still processing evidence, but say it appears multiple rounds were fired into the residence.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Dale County Sheriff's Office through their anonymous tip line at www.daleso.com or by email at info@daleso.com. You can also send a private message to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.