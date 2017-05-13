Troy Men's Golf headed back to an NCAA Regional

For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional. The Trojans earned an at-large bid into the College Grove Regional in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a course the Trojans are pretty familiar with.

"We've seen that golf course quite a few times," said sophomore Calum Masters. "We played it in the fall and we just know what lies ahead of us, what kind of shots we need."

"I know a lot of guys love the course," said senior Luke Moser. "It's a big hitters course and a lot of guys on our team don't have a problem hitting it out there. I think we just need to work on our wedges and around the green and we will be good to go."

The reason the Trojans have had so much success on the golf course starts with the five guys on the team. Any one of the five players on the Trojans roster has the potential to be the number one guy at the end of the day.

"Our team is just stout," said senior Clayton Vannoy. "We have back up and ammunition all the way to our five guy at any given time."

"At this level, at this time of the year, that's what it's going to take," said Masters. "A five guy that's going to show up and just pick up for someone that may not be playing their best."

For the four Trojans on the team, they are hoping that the third trip to a regional is time they make the trip to nationals.

"I've always wanted to compete in a national championship," said Vannoy. "Just to say that I've had a chance is something that would be impressive and something that I would always look back on."

"Hopefully we can make it to nationals and make Troy University proud," said Moser.

The Trojans will tee off in the first round of their regional on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.