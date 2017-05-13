Troy Men's Golf headed back to an NCAA Regional

Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.More >>
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the newMore >>
It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the new facility.More >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.More >>
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.More >>
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
The Dale County Sheriff's Office has opened a murder investigation after a woman was shot and killed Friday night.More >>
The Dale County Sheriff's Office has opened a murder investigation after a woman was shot and killed Friday night.More >>
It's been 3 months since MPD Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured while on duty.More >>
It's been 3 months since MPD Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured while on duty.More >>
An inmate in Madison County has escaped, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.More >>
An inmate in Madison County has escaped, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.More >>