Montgomery crash claims life of 1 woman

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman Saturday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., MPD officers and Montgomery Fire Medics responded to the 7600 block of Vaughn Road in reference to a traffic crash. A Lexus and Dodge Challenger were involved.

A female passenger in the Lexus sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other occupants in the Lexus were not injured, and the driver of the Challenger was not injured.

The victim has not been identified at this time. MPD continues to investigate.

