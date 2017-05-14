MPD investigates homicide after man shot, killed Saturday night

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

At around 10 p.m., MPD officers and Fire Medics responded to the 100 block of W. Patton Avenue in reference to a subject shot. After arriving on the scene officers found a man who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

