2 killed in Henry County traffic crash

Two men lost their lives in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County, according to the Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers say the crash happened at 11:04 p.m. on Alabama 95 around mile marker 61, three miles south of Eufaula. The two men, Wesley Logan Davis, 25, of Eufaula and Montrez Doran Brown, 22, of Abbeville were killed when the 2011 Mercedes C300 Davis was driving left the roadway, crashed into a ditch and overturned.

Both men were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Henry County Coroner Derek Wright. According to troopers, before the collision Davis was refusing to stop for the Barbour County Sheriff's Department and the Eufaula Police Department.

Troopers continue to investigate.

