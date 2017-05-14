Motorcycle driver killed in Talladega County crash

A Pell City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Talladega County.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama Highway 34, 10 miles west of Talladega. James Walter Green, 53, was killed when the 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving hit a 2003 Mercury Marquis.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Marquis, 39-year-old Christopher Lynn Hallmark of Talladega, was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate.

