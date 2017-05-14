Funeral service held for slain 14-year-old

Photo of Jaquerria Timmons held up at a May 3 vigil. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Montgomery teenager, who lost her life in a shooting on May 1, has been laid to rest.

Friends and family of 14-year-old Jaquerria Timmons paid their final respects at her funeral Saturday at True Divine Baptist Church.

She has been described by her family as a young lady who prompted a lot of joy and smiles.

Timmons was shot and killed while walking home from Bellingrath Middle School on South Court Street. Another teenager was charged with murder.

