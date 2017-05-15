Officials announce trampoline park to be built in Prattville

The City of Prattville announced plans to build a new trampoline park on Today in Alabama's Hometown Spotlight series Monday.

"It's going to be another great activity for families that can come over and be able to bond so much more together," said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr.

The Launch Trampoline Park of Prattville is set to begin construction in the next few weeks on a 28,000 square foot facility with a café. It's owned by Sammy Razick, Trampoline, Inc., and will have a one-of-a-kind aspect for the state that will be revealed when the facility opens in the beginning of 2018.

"It's a great quality of life project," explained Autauga County Commissioner Jay Thompson. "It will be a great place for birthday parties, youth groups will have a place to gather, good exercise, have a good time, good wholesome fun!"

Launch Prattville will be located off Highway 14. To provide easier access to the trampoline park, the city plans to build a connected transportation corridor that will also benefit the area through to Old Farm Lane.

Also as part of the Hometown Spotlight series, Prattville announced a locally funded road and bridge project to facilitate industrial recruitment of projects.

The City and County have committed $6 million to connect County Road 4 to Highway 82 for the transportation corridor industry is looking for.

"Any time you have the opportunity to work on an industrial development project that brings new jobs to the county or city, it's a great thing," said Commissioner Thompson.

"I'd say you're going to see some more dirt being moved in the next six months or so," the Mayor said.

The project is a partnership between the City and Autauga County to bring jobs to the citizens of the area.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.