Eric: Summer disguised as May

No sense burying the lead this week. It's going to be hot. And dry. But mostly hot. A ridge of high pressure will support daily temperatures of 90 plus degrees each and every day this week, bringing us into the stagnant territory typically reserved for the core of Summer.

TODAY: Mainly clear skies dominate as temperatures warm to around 90 degrees for highs this afternoon. A few shallow cumulus clouds could develop into the afternoon, but that's it.

REST OF THE WEEK: The heat dome is in full force across the Deep South with a ridge in place, contrasted by a trough out west.

Stubborn patterns like this are hard to break and rain chances usually struggle to materialize. The pattern supports daily highs in the 90-93 degree range with mainly sunny conditions. Slightly better moisture and a subtle upper-level disturbance Thursday could kick off about a 20 percent rain chance, but it's still slim pickings around here.

For the first time in 2017, our entire seven-Day forecast features a high of 90 degrees or better. Welcome to Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.