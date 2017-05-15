Speed, intoxication factors in deadly crash, murder investigation

A man is facing a murder charge after a crash left a 27-year-old woman dead in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Court records, released Monday morning report LaDarius Laffitte, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Montgomery resident Ashleigh Perkins. The affidavit states Laffittee was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the fatal crash.

Lafitte’s bond was set at $150,000 and was scheduled for a first appearance Monday morning.

The charges are related to a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the 7600 block of Vaughn Road. MPD Captain Regina Duckett says Perkins was a passenger in a 2007 Lexus ES 350 when it was struck by a 2016 Dodge Challenger. The driver of the Dodge, identified as Laffitte, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

An investigation showed the Lexus was traveling eastbound on Vaughn Road and attempting to turn left when it was struck by the Dodge, which was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, Duckett says.

Neither Laffitte or the other two adult occupants of the Lexus were injured.

