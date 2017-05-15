105 Montgomery Humane Society animals find forever homes

The Montgomery Humane Society says 105 animals have found their forever homes. The shelter discounted prices after over 100 dogs and cats were brought in just three days.

To help combat the problems of overpopulation and to save as many animals as possible, the shelter offered special adoption rates. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, checked for heartworms and are up to date on shots, according to Executive Director Steven Tears.

If you still wish to adopt a pet, Lea Turbert with MHS says there are four puppies, over 20 kittens, 18 adult cats and numerous adult dogs still available.

If you are unable to adopt at this time, the shelter says you can help in other ways. Monetary donations are always helpful. You can also donate cleaning supplies, such as bleach, and other items like shredded paper and newspapers.

You can also foster dogs, either to see if they are a fit for your house or just to help and relieve the humane society while waiting for the animal to be adopted.

