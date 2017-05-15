Montgomery Catholic seniors pull off 'muy loco' prank

Seniors at a Montgomery private school took a unique spin on this year’s senior prank, or should we say 'broma superior'?

The senior class at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School hired a mariachi band to follow their principal Justin Castanza on Monday.

According to Castanza, the students came up with the prank and with the help of a teacher liaison, got the okay to hire the band. The band then followed Castanza around the school as he walked into each classroom.

From the video, it doesn’t look like Castanza minded having the compadres accompany him.

Castanza said the prank was in the best taste and fun for everyone. The teachers even welcomed the interruption.

“I loved it. It was a surprise when they showed up,” Castanza says.

Along with the band, the seniors pulled off a few other smaller pranks like rearranging a few desks, putting up post-it notes, and placing bubble wrap on the floor. They even moved some of the desks into the courtyard, Castanza says.

Monday was the seniors last full day of school. Castanza says exams start Tuesday.

