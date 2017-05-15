Victim in Montgomery's Friday afternoon homicide identified

A photo from the scene of the shooting. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The victim in Friday's fatal shooting in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West has been identified as Jeremiah McDade, 20, according to Montgomery police.

McDade, of Montgomery, was shot around 4 p.m. and died on the scene.

McDade's death has been ruled a homicide.

Circumstances of the shooting have not been determined, investigators said. There's no information available on any suspect/s.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

