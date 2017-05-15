Victim in Montgomery's Saturday homicide identified

Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department are releasing the name of the victim shot and killed Saturday evening in the 100 block of West Patton Avenue.

Carl Barnes, 56, of Montgomery, died of a fatal gunshot wound around 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A homicide investigation has subsequently been opened. No motive or suspect/s have been identified at this point.

Anyone with information on this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

