Man charged with assault after Montgomery shooting

A man is facing multiple charges including assault after a shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Capt. Regina Duckett says Jefferson Jenkins is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and assault second degree.

Duckett says the charges are related to a shooting that happened on April 7 in the 500 block of Dunbarton Road. Jenkins and an adult female victim were involved in a verbal altercation when Jenkins fired into the residence striking her.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound.

An investigation identified Jenkins, an acquaintance of the victim, as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Friday and charged.

Jenkins was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

